🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi announce Fireside LIVE — a special series of performances this summer, including a visit to the F.M. Kirby Center on Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

They will be joined by varying members of Tedeschi Trucks Band each night with the total band configuration ranging between four and seven musicians depending on the show.

The modified lineup will perform under the name “Tedeschi Trucks” for the first time as a nod to their band members who are unable to join the tour because of the challenging conditions with the current pandemic.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale will begin Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Members can call 570-826-1100 to purchase tickets.

Fireside LIVE was inspired by their very successful at-home online performance series from earlier this year, the Fireside Sessions. The shows will be the first fully live public performances for the ensemble since February 2020, and come on the heels of the recent postponement of their annual summer Wheels of Soul Tour to next year (2022).

Venues will include a mix of small or reduced-capacity outdoor amphitheaters, drive-ins and pod set-ups, all of which are COVID-19 compliant and taking precautions to ensure the safety of fans, staff, band and crew.

The decision as to which members will join for each show will be decided week-to-week, depending on local conditions at the time.