🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Planet Fitness has opened in Wilkes-Barre Township and the company says the new location offers non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone, extremely low prices, enhanced safety protocols, and free fitness training included in all monthly memberships.

Members can join now for just $1 enrollment and $10 per month with no monthly commitment.

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisers and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, Tuesday announced its new Wilkes-Barre club, located at 453 Wilkes Barre Township Boulevard, is open.

“We are excited to bring our Judgement Free fitness experience to the Wilkes-Barre community,” said Mary Bradley, Senior Vice President of Corporate Club Operations at Planet Fitness. “At Planet Fitness, we offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable, and non-intimidating environment. We encourage you to come check out our new Wilkes-Barre location and see what our unique Judgement Free Zone is all about.”

Planet Fitness will celebrate with a grand opening of its newest location on Monday, June 14, from 3 p.m.–7 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy free giveaways including rally towels, can insulators, water bottles, shopping totes and more.

In addition, Jocelyn Chocallo from Magic 93 (WMGS-FM 92.9) will be on-site from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. to spin the latest and greatest in soft rock hits, while entertaining guests with fun games and prizes.

Planet Fitness will also present $1,000 to representatives of the Boys & Girls Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a non-profit organization helping youth of all backgrounds — with a special concern for those who need it most — develop the qualities to become responsible citizens and leaders.

Planet Fitness offers state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, and more. The new facility is open and staffed.

Planet Fitness has taken several steps to enhance cleanliness policies and procedures to protect the health and wellness of members, employees and the local community by implementing the following safety precautions:

• Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App, simply download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk.

• A Crowd Meter feature on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house.

• Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use (just look for the yellow flags throughout the floor area.)

• Mask policies in accordance with local and state requirements.

• Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment as needed.