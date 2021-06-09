🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — City police said they are investigating an animal neglect case after an abandoned dog was found Tuesday.

Police received a complaint that a dog in poor health was near Defoe Street, finding the canine on Davis Alley.

Police said the dog appears to had been neglected and abused.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to review their footage in an attempt to identify the person responsible.

Police said the dog is in the care of professionals and was doing well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittston police at 570-654-2425.