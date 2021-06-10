🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 22 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The death count is at 820.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,964 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,485 cases and 479 deaths; Monroe County has 14,753 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,207,495.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28-June 3, stood at 2.9%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, June 10:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 56.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.6% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,059,516 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 10.

• 4,990,609 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 33,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,490,925 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,481,534 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,059,516 doses total through June 9:

• First/single doses: 6,481,534 administered

• Second doses: 4,577,982 administered

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, June 10:

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 650 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 156 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, there were 21 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,438 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 162,838 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,659,301 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,857 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,461 cases among employees, for a total of 87,318 at 1,595 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,326 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,864 of our total cases are among health care workers.