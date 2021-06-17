🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — One person suffered injuries in a reported stabbing in the area of Lee Park Avenue and Division Street Tuesday night.

Township Police Chief Al Walker said one person was apprehended and will be charged when released following a mental health evaluation.

Walker said the incident was a domestic dispute at a residence in the area resulting in the assault outside a store. The victim was treated for several lacerations, Walker said.

Walker said a report of a young unlicensed teenager driving away from the scene was unrelated.

— Ed Lewis