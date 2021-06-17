🔊 Listen to this

A new Sheetz gas station/convenience store is planned to be built in Larksville along Route 11 near the Carey Avenue Bridge.

LARKSVILLE — A pizza shop at the site of a proposed Sheetz convenience store was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.

Crews were called to Classic Pizza on Route 11 at around 11 p.m. Cleanup efforts were still underway after midnight.

Sheetz, Inc. is planning to build a new store at 550 East Main St. (Route 11) in Larksville near the Carey Avenue Bridge, the company confirmed Wednesday.

“The buildings involved in the project — Classic Pizza, an empty building and a strip mall — on that lot will be demolished to make way for our store location,” said Nick Ruffner, a spokesman for Altoona-based Sheetz.

Because the store is still in the permitting process, Ruffner said it is too early to discuss construction/opening timing and many other details.

Ruffner said the store will be more than 6,000 square feet, with the Sheetz newest store design, which he said includes many enhanced restaurant and convenience features.

“It will have the capability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time and will feature inside and outside seating,” Ruffner said.

Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT’s Community Relations Coordinator, said a Traffic Impact Study (TIS) was approved on Feb. 26, while the Highway Occupancy Permit is progressing thru review cycles.

According to Alison Pevec, district permit manager for PennDOT, the applicant will provide signal equipment upgrades, as necessary, to accommodate the proposed improvements. The project must conform to all PennDOT regulations and policies, she added.