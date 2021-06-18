🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 8 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 823.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,038 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,526 cases and 480 deaths; Monroe County has 14,793 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 272 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,977.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4–June 10 stood at 1.9%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, June 16:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 57.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 73.7% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,330,117 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 17.

• 5,177,770 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 34,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,400,279 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,578,049 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 12,546,160 doses will have been allocated through June 19:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,330,117 doses total through June 16:

• First/single doses: 6,578,049 administered

• Second doses: 4,752,068 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.