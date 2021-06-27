Leadership transition underway as economy rebounds, interest in region grows

WILKES-BARRE — After they toured Northeastern Pennsylvania over a couple of days, an international group of investors recently met with officials at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and gave their report.

It was all positive.

Yes, these investors liked what they saw and they wanted to tell the people at the Chamber how they felt.

President/CEO Wico van Genderen and COO Lindsay Griffin were all smiles when they talked about what the investors had to say.

Not because they were surprised, but because it was refreshing to hear what they have known all along — that Northeastern Pennsylvania is a great place to live, work and play.

And to locate your business.

As the Chamber transition begins — van Genderen will leave his position at the end of the year and Griffin will assume the leadership at the Chamber — the mission of the Chamber remains intact and the future looks damn good.

Griffin, 37, of West Pittston, is breaking ceilings. She will become the first female President/CEO in the 137-year history of the Chamber. She was also recently elected President of the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA

Griffin is about team building. She and van Genderen together have changed the look and feel of the Chamber. It’s a plan Griffin bought into early and will continue after the first of the year.

This job, as groundbreaking as it is for Griffin, is more than creating programs and economic development — it’s personal.

Griffin grew up in White Haven and she has always had a sincere and genuine appreciation for the region and all it has to offer. It goes beyond the usual business-attracting aspects of the region — affordability, great schools, solid work ethic of the people, interstate highway system, an international airport, affordability and plenty of space to offer.

Griffin also values the family fabric that is as much a part of the region’s allure as all the others. She sees that as one of the best reasons business should seriously look at bringing their companies — and jobs — to the area.

“Wico and I will work together to ready the Chamber to move into the future,” Griffin said. “We have a lot of plans. This is the most wonderful transition you could ask for.”

Griffin believes what she says. She has lived here most of her life and she is passionate about being in a position to improve her hometown area.

“This area is amazing,” she said. “It really does have so much to offer. I see nothing but even more positive change for the community.”

Van Genderen said a lot of the region’s improvement rests with workforce development and “reskilling” and retraining people in the workforce to be ready for the types of companies that will be recruited by the Chamber and other economic development organizations.

“When my wife and I returned here seven years ago, we knew the area and we wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “We wanted people to realize that this is a great place to live and raise a family.”

Griffin and van Genderen have been creating a team that will work together to assure the region offers the best training for the jobs of the future.

“We will identify what careers are here and what ones we want to attract,” van Genderen said. “We want to create a sustainable pipeline of employees and offer them a clear pathway to innovate and elevate.”

Like Griffin and van Genderen say, it’s easy to sail a ship if you have the best sea captains in a storm.

“Throughout the pandemic, we worked with our communities to help keep them on their feet,” van Genderen said.

“We will continue working with those communities and they will always have a seat at the table as we plan for the future,” Griffin added.

Griffin and van Genderen talked extensively about how local entrepreneurs and businesses helped nonprofits get through the pandemic, noting that the Chamber played a pivotal role in that effort.

“We have arrived at a place where the Chamber can also be a community advocate,” Griffin said.

Griffin and van Genderen have been working closely for six years now at the Chamber to create a mission of “Innovate, Connect & Elevate.”

“And along with our dedicated team, we are all vested in that mission,” Griffin said. “One of our greatest achievements was to see that mission resonating through the pandemic, as we became a leader and worked with our economic development partners at a local, state and federal level to advocate for our businesses, ensuring financial help to those in need and creating real-time informational platforms to service the community.

“As we move forward and I take over the leadership mantle from Wico, we will continue the legacy and mission to respond, return and re-imagine our businesses, workforce and community. Our focus will remain on building true community and regional collaboration and engagement to ensure we are executing this mission each and every day for a bright and strong future.”

Earlier this month when he announced his plan to retire at the end of the year, van Genderen said he will truly miss the job, but he feels honored and humbled to have served a great community.

“And I could not be more proud of Lindsay Griffin and the Chamber team and their ability to take the Chamber, our businesses and our community to a whole new level,” Van Genderen said.

Van Genderen said he wanted to finish his more than 30-year corporate career by giving back to a community and to make a difference outside of his business career.

Van Genderen said a key mission of any CEO is to be a good steward and leave an organization better than when you arrive.

“And while I think the business fundamentals in the financials, operations and Chamber mission are all there, the most important thing is in organization and that the true legacy is in the team you build and the leadership you inspire,” he said. “I feel very much self-actualized that I can go into retirement knowing that Lindsay, the team, our stakeholders and our community are going to build from the foundation we built together and more importantly — make it better as we re-imagine the Wyoming Valley’s future together.”

Van Genderen said while he will still be around for six more months, his biggest accomplishment has been fulfilled in Lindsay and the team, who he will watch with pride from his retirement as they build a stronger Chamber, attract and retain more businesses to the region, create family sustaining jobs and make the community a great place to work and live.

He will also embark on his “third career” of being a grandparent. He said he will also do some fishing and maybe improve his golf game.

“While there are challenges ahead, unlike those challenges we were confronted with in the past, we are heading into them with a position of strength and some good tailwinds,” he said.

Van Genderen joined the Chamber in 2014, when the organization conducted a nationwide search to bring in a leader to transform the Chamber and help revitalize the Wyoming Valley.

He brought with him 30 years of corporate experience leading global marketing and product management and North American and Asia Pacific operations for Diebold, IBM and Interbold.

During his tenure at the Chamber, Van Genderen led the effort to revitalize and re-brand the Chamber, focusing on operational, financial and organizational excellence with a focus on retention and attraction of businesses, workforce and economic impact.

Griffin joined the Chamber in 2015 and has moved up in the Chamber in leadership roles, leading to her current leadership position as EVP & COO. She has been instrumental in the Chamber re-brand and focused on building its Young Professionals, Women’s Network, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Councils and in the regionalization of its economic development and business advocacy initiatives.

“Over the past few years under Wico’s leadership, we have revitalized the Chamber and leveraged the unique qualities of the Wyoming Valley, while building an outstanding team to continue the growth and innovation needed for the future of our area,” Griffin said. “I am impassioned each and every day by our mission and the businesses, students, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and community members that I have the great privilege of working alongside.”

The Chamber Team

Wico van Genderen — President & CEO

Lindsay Griffin — Executive Vice President & COO

Matthew Bickert — Chief Financial Officer

Everal Ben Eaton — Senior Director of Membership & Strategic Development

Dr. Anthony Johnson — Director of Workforce Development & Wilkes-Barre Connect

Ahmad Ali — Director of Membership & Community Engagement

Meghan Flanagan — Director of Communications & Major Projects

Michaela Benczkowski — Program Engagement Manager

Shanie Mohamed — Economic Development Specialist

Timothy Ooms — Data Analyst & Public Policy Manager