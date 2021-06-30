🔊 Listen to this

Times Leader Cares Week 6 winner Mary Falzone selected The Victims Resource Center in Wilkes-Barre to receive $1,000 from the Times Leader Media Group.

According to its website, https://vrcnepa.org/, the group’s purpose is to provide a comprehensive range of services to meet the special needs of victims of all crimes including, but not limited to abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. VRC also has offices in Lehighton and Tunkhannock.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

We spoke with Victims Resource Center Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Beck about the donation.

What does VRC do?

Victims Resource Center is a comprehensive victims center. We provide support and services to victims of all crimes in Luzerne, Carbon and Wyoming counties. We operate 24 hours a day, and all of our services are confidential and at no cost.

How big is your team?

We have 25 staff right now and a variety of different volunteers that do different kinds of things for us in the large area we cover.

What did you think when you learned Mary had chosen you for a $1,000 donation?

I was so excited and grateful! Thank you, Mary. It has been a hard year for all charities. We weren’t able to do our fundraisers and this came at a perfect time. We couldn’t be more grateful.