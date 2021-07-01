🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — At a special meeting Wednesday City Council lowered the costs for meter parking downtown and garbage bags used by residents for the weekly curbside collection.

In unanimous 5-0 votes Council approved the second and final readings of two ordinances to reduce the fees as part of the initiatives proposed by Mayor George Brown to address the financial well being of residents with $37.1 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Brown scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall with local organizations and social agencies assisting with the administering some of the initiatives that include cash payments to households negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and establishing a fund for nonprofits providing essential services to residents.

As a result of Council’s vote the meter fee will drop to $1 an hour from $2 or 25 cents for a 15-minute interval.

Likewise, the cost of a large, 30-gallon garbage bag authorized by the city for the curbside collection will be cut to $2 from $2.60. Five bags will cost $10, down from the current price of $13. Smaller, 15-gallon bags will cost $1.25 instead of $1.85. Residents will pay $6.25 for five of the smaller bags instead of the current price of $9.25.

The new rates will take effect 10 days after the approval.

Council took the first step in setting the new rates when it approved the first reading of the ordinances at the June 17 public meeting. A second vote was needed to amend the ordinances. Council held the special session to expedite the process rather than wait until the next regularly scheduled meeting on July 15.