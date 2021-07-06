🔊 Listen to this

After a brief but powerful thunderstorm rolled through the area, some customers are without power as of Tuesday evening.

According to PPL’s outage center, some 609 customers in the North End of Wilkes-Barre are without power. An additional 81 PPL customers are without power in Exeter, with some spotted outages throughout the Wilkes-Barre area.

PPL estimates that power should be restored to these areas between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, approximately 230 Luzerne County customers of UGI are without power, with most of those outages being in Hunlock Township.