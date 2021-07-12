🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A New York City man is dead after he was found floating in a Butler Township lake on Sunday evening.

Alexander Spektor, 61, of Brooklyn, was found unresponsive floating in the Lake of the Four Seasons, according to a press release sent to the Times Leader by township police Chief William J. Feissner.

According to Feissner’s release, Spektor was found by kayakers in the lake as he was floating near a small island.

The kayakers flagged down a pontoon boat, onto which Spektor was loaded and then taken to shore.

Lifesaving efforts were made, the release says, by both bystanders and Valley Regional EMS, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Butler Township Police were assisted by Valley Regional Fire and EMS, Lehigh Valley Health Network EMS and the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.