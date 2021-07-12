Valley Crest demolition marks end of a mixed piece of Luzerne County history

Fullner Castner, Larksville, prepares to shovel coal into one of Valley Crest Nursing Home’s three large hand-fired furnaces in this February 1965 newspaper photograph. A front-end loader was used to move coal from storage bins to the furnace area at the Plains Township facility.

Valley Crest Nursing Home seamstress Helen Williams, of Wilkes-Barre, was among those featured in an October 1964 newspaper photo spread about laundry operations at the Plains Township facility.

In this September 1964 photo, Valley Crest Nursing Home dietician Frances Lawler and facility administrator Evan E. Stauffer show off one of the Plains Township home’s insulated food carts.

The former Valley Crest Nursing Home demolition now underway erases a mixed piece of Luzerne County government history marked by highs and lows.

The region celebrated the county’s opening of the 300-bed Plains Township facility in October 1961. It cost $4 million to construct at that time.

News articles from the period detailed its state-of-the-art amenities and described it as “one of the finest institutions of its kind in the United States.”

“This is how Luzerne County takes care of its senior citizens,” read a newspaper caption with an aerial photograph of the building.

County officials decided to build a nursing home for the “indigent and infirm” because approximately 200 county patients had been lodged in a Carbon County institution, causing overcrowding there. These patients had been transferred to Carbon County because the state took over the county’s Retreat Hospital in Newport Township and made it exclusively for mental health treatment, published reports said.

Third-class counties such as Luzerne must ensure indigent residents with physical infirmities have access to nursing home care.

County officials were routinely, proudly photographed inspecting the building’s construction and interior, including a 1961 spread showing a county commissioner and county auditor checking out a hydrotherapy bath with four agitators.

Other articles featured the facility’s “gleaming kitchen” of the latest design, a massive laundry operation and furnaces.

Valley Crest residents and their families long appreciated the facility for its quality care and non-institutional food, said Forty Fort resident Eugene Klein, who retired as county chief clerk/administrator in 2001 after 18 years through multiple elected commissioner administrations.

“It was top shelf. Everyone was so proud of it,” Klein said. “People with loved ones there were grateful. People who lived there were highly satisfied.”

Still, Klein said at times the facility was criticized as a “political dumping ground.”

Its downward spiral accelerated in 2001, when $2.35 million in Medicare overbilling errors from the 1990s were uncovered and blamed on nursing home staff lacking knowledge of intricate current regulations.

“I think this is a case of a home operating at a 1950s mindset in a 1990s world,” an investigating U.S. Attorney said at the time.

Declining occupancy rates and money woes largely stemming from increased nursing home competition prompted county officials to start exploring a possible sale of the home around 2000.

After failed efforts to stop the home from sucking millions of dollars from the county’s general fund operating budget annually, commissioners decided in 2005 to become the first third-class county in the state to exit the nursing home business altogether.

Complete HealthCare Resources purchased the county’s licensed beds and occupied Valley Crest until its new home — Timber Ridge Health Care Center — was constructed on nearby land purchased from the county.

In addressing the requirement to provide care for the indigent, commissioners said they didn’t believe any Valley Crest residents met that definition anymore because Medicare and Medicaid covered care for those without the means to pay. If such situations arose, Complete HealthCare agreed to provide care, officials said.

A new building with a more efficient layout and less institutional atmosphere was necessary to remain viable, Complete HealthCare representatives have said.

The once premier Valley Crest no longer met life safety codes and was outdated, lacking basics such as air conditioning, officials said.

Valley Crest Real Estate LP purchased the former nursing home from the county for $2.075 million in 2015 with plans to tear down the asbestos-filled structures to construct a mixed-use residential and business complex called Valley Crest Commons. The site is accessible from a road off Route 315 that also services the adjacent VA Medical Center.

Project developer Robert Tamburro announced commencement of that demolition last week.

Before the sale to Tamburro’s company, the county had auctioned and cleared out most furniture and contents in the home’s 13 wings to generate revenue for the county. The home was 27,474 square feet.

Demolition should be completed by the end of the year. After structures, including a water tower, are torn down, the material must be sorted and removed, Tamburro said.

Reflecting on the past, Tamburro said it has been “bittersweet watching it come down.” He thought of all those who once lived and worked there.

“It’s like decommissioning a war ship that was built for a specific use,” he said. “There was a lot of work and effort put forth to create that facility.”

Repurposing wasn’t feasible, he said.

His $100 million development will mark a new chapter for the site and carry on the familiar Valley Crest name, he said.

“It will continue to live in a different form,” he said.