Event raises funds for Prescription Assistance Fund

🔊 Listen to this

New additions to the 2021 Puck Cancer Festival included a cornhole tournament, as shown above, along with axe throwing and beer sampling.

Teams played each other during the annual Puck Cancer foot hockey tournament at Quality Hill Park in Nanticoke Saturday. Funds raised from the tournament and festival benefit the Prescription Assistance Fund for area cancer patients.

NANTICOKE – Lager public gatherings have been greeting the Wyoming Valley as it enters a post-COVID era, and the 8th annual Puck Cancer Festival was no exception.

Transformed into a socially-distanced block party away from its home location for 2020, hundreds of attendees reemerged at Quality Hill Park on Saturday to play foot hockey, enjoy food, raffles and live entertainment all while helping to raise money for the Prescription Assistance Fund at the Medical Oncology Associates of Kingston.

“We pre-sold in 2019 only 125 tickets,” Puck Cancer NEPA co-founder Shawn Myers explained. “Today we’re walking in pre-sold 250 tickets, and a lot of people came in and bought tickets. It’s a major turnout, I think people are just excited to get out.”

Myers and his wife, Lauren, started the organization after his mother passed away from cancer in 2011. Having experienced the struggle to keep up with medications, transportation, bills and everyday life Myers wanted to find a way to help relieve some of the financial burden of local cancer patients.

After speaking with Dr. David Greenwald and Dr. Bruce Saidman at the Medical Oncology Associates of Kingston, where his mother was also a patient, he combined the cause with his love of hockey and Puck Cancer was born.

To date the organization has raised over $65,000, and Myers hopes to raise an additional $50,000 by the event’s end.

While the Myers usually start planning for the event in January, due to COVID-19 restrictions the duo didn’t decide to even hold the festival until late March, which is a testament to all of the dedicated friends, family and volunteers who help made the event a reality for 2021.

“Tonight when we close up we’ll have our date for next year, and we start putting everything together Jan. 1s,” Lauren Myers explained. “This year we decided middle to end of March and here we are. And it’s amazing, the turnout’s amazing.”

While the Puck Cancer Festival has annual mainstays such as the foot hockey tournament, children’s activities and raffles, some new additions were brought in for Saturday’s event. Attendees were able to sample brews from Susquehanna Brewing Company, participate in a corn hole tournament and even test out their skills at axe throwing with Axe Attack.

The event also helps to bring those affected by cancer together. Standing with her husband and friend, Mary Lisa Lada said she attended the event for the first time Saturday. Battling metastatic breast cancer since 2012, Lada said she continues to fight every day and appreciates having the support of the community.

“This means a lot – not just for me but the patients that can’t afford prescriptions and treatments and so forth – because there’s a lot of people like that,” she said. “This is my first year attending, but I will do it every year. This is wonderful.”

Lada, who attends the Oncology Associates of Kingston, says she’s fortunate to have a level of financial stability, but at a time when she didn’t the Prescription Assistance Fund was there to help.

Forty Fort resident Nicole Mastrini, who attended with Lada lost her mother to cancer, added that it’s great to have something like Puck Cancer in the community.

“It’s amazing to have a support system where most people can’t get it, and it’s great to see people coming out,” she said. “And even if they don’t have anybody in their family that has cancer just to have somebody care to support and help and put a smile on people’s faces … that’s what you need.”