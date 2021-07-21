🔊 Listen to this

A sign on the door of Barnes and Noble on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre notes that Friday will be the last day that the bookstore will be open the the public. Formerly home to the campus bookstores for both King’s College and Wilkes University, the two institutions announced in March that they would both be opening new, separate bookstores on their campuses once their deal with Barnes & Noble expired. Both campus bookstores are expected to open in August.