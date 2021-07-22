🔊 Listen to this

Times Leader Publisher Mike Murray presents Mike Henn with a check for $1,000. Henn was the weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program. He choose the Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association, where he volunteers, to recieve an additional $1,000 from the program.

The Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association is the latest area nonprofit to be awarded $1,000 in the Times Leader Media Group’s TL Cares program.

Mark Henn, a volunteer from the association, was presented a check Tuesday by Times Leader Publisher Mike Murray. Henn was also the ninth weekly $1,000 winner in the program, and he chose to donate the money to the organization for which he volunteers.

According to its Facebook page, TCAA provides EMS, rescue, and dive services to Tunkhannock Township and Borough as well as Lemon and Eaton Townships.

That is a very personal choice for Henn, who has been a paramedic for 37 years and was an EMT for four years before that. He currently works for Trans-Med Ambulance, based in Luzerne, but also volunteers for TCAA.

Henn said that the money would be going toward paying off some recently purchased equipment.

“It’s going to go to pay down some of the debt for that specialized equipment,” he said.

Henn is the first winner in the TL Cares program to donate to a nonprofit he is actively involved in. He said that when he realized that volunteer ambulance associations were eligible for the donation, his choice was obvious.

“Right there, I know where it’s going,” he said with a laugh.

Henn said that the ambulance association does important work in the Tunkhannock area, providing 24/7 ambulance service, and also providing rescue efforts, including a dive team for situations that call for it.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, The Times Leader will pick one lucky award winner to receive $25,000. For more information on the TL Cares program, go to timesleader.com/enter.

Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association

Location: 195 Bridge St., Tunkhannock

Mission: TCAA provides EMS, Rescue, and Dive services to Tunkhannock Township and Borough as well as Lemon and Eaton Townships.

To donate: Go to www.facebook.com/tunkhannockambulance for more information.