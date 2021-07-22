🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 830.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,252 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,650 cases and 484 deaths; Monroe County has 14,964 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 561 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,218,418.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9–July 15, stood at 1.7%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.