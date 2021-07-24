🔊 Listen to this

Ryan and Lisa Mooney, of Wilkes-Barre, have gone to two of the Rockin’ the River concerts this month. They’ll likely go to the third as well.

Playing a mix of originals and the occasional cover, Alexander’s performance was a mix of laid-back and emotional.

WILKES-BARRE — It was the largest party that Rockin’ the River has ever seen, with hundreds and hundreds of concert-goers trying to “make it last all night.”

The second of three weekly concerts to be held in this year’s summer concert series was the most successful in the show’s three-ish year history, Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, the county’s tourism board, told the absolutely massive crowd gathered along the banks of the Susquehanna River.

This week’s concert was headlined by the Tom Petty Appreciation Band, a tribute act made of local musicians covering — you guessed it — some of the biggest hits of Petty’s long, prolific career.

The band received support from local legend Bret Alexander, whose soulful, gravelly voice served as a laidback intro before the Tom Petty Appreciation Band exploded onto the stage.

Before the show started, Stout was joined onstage by Romilda Crocamo, acting county manager, and Tim McGinley, chairman of Luzerne County Council, who both thanked everyone who made the show possible — including the attendants.

“Last week we had a fantastic time, and it rained; so just imagine how wonderful tonight will be,” she said. “Alan, Ted Wampole, they had an idea; they said, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and here you are.”

Wampole is the outgoing director of the tourism bureau.

And as Crocamo said, it was a beautiful night, with plenty of sunshine and just the right amount of clouds in the sky — the perfect kind of weather for a night out on the river.

Plenty of folks were excited to be able to hit the town, including Ryan and Lisa Mooney, a couple from Wilkes-Barre. They said that this is the second week in a row that they’ve come to the show.

“It was great to be out and see people again, and socialize and be a part of the community,” Ryan said. “We actually rode our bikes down here, so that was a lot of fun.”

Lisa said that they plan on hitting up one of the local restaurants after the show. The couple agreed they would love to go to more things like this.

“They have to interject more of this into the area,” Ryan said. “As a person who lives in the area and works in the area, it’s good to see.”

And there’s one more opportunity for the Mooneys — and you — to see Rockin’ the River: The final show is next Friday, July 30, featuring performances from The Nude Party and Fife and Drom. And all the food trucks, along with SBC Brewing, will be back for one last hurrah.