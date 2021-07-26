🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Sebastian Maniscalco will bring his “Nobody Does This Tour” to the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Dec. 5, it was announced Monday.

Touted as “the hottest comic in America,” by The New York Times, Maniscalco, has celebrated heights only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago’s United Center with 21,286, the highest gross for a single event at Boston’s TD Garden and a historic four show run at Madison Square Garden breaking the record for most shows sold in a weekend for the venue.

That blockbuster success coupled with Netflix original comedy specials and a starring role alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated The Irishman, it’s no surprise that both Pollstar and Billboard have honored the stand-up with their top touring awards.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, sebastianlive.com.

Tickets for the Wilkes-Barre show on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. will be available at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“I’ve been unable to share my comedy for over a year,” Maniscalco shared exclusively with Billboard earlier this year. “I’m busting at the seams to get back out on the road and share my observations about life and family on this brand-new tour!”

On top of coming to a city near you, fans will also find the always bothered comedian on their TV exploring the world of food in his new series, Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco. The show premieres on discovery Aug. 12.