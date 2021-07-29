iframe> </div></p> </div> <div class="td-post-featured-image"><a href="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127374988_web1_226178731_584724105870316_9122033913064357072_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" data-caption=""><img width="640" height="360" class="entry-thumb td-modal-image" src="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127374988_web1_226178731_584724105870316_9122033913064357072_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" srcset="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127374988_web1_226178731_584724105870316_9122033913064357072_n.jpg.optimal.jpg 640w, https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127374988_web1_226178731_584724105870316_9122033913064357072_n-300x169.jpg.optimal.jpg 300w, https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127374988_web1_226178731_584724105870316_9122033913064357072_n-600x338.jpg.optimal.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" alt=" " title="127374988_web1_226178731_584724105870316_9122033913064357072_n"/></a></div> <div class="accessibility"> <button id="listenButton1" class="responsivevoice-button" type="button" value="Play" title="ResponsiveVoice Tap to Start/Stop Speech"><span>🔊 Listen to this</span></button> <script> listenButton1.onclick = function(){ if(responsiveVoice.isPlaying()){ responsiveVoice.cancel(); }else{ responsiveVoice.speak("Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update: A man who pleaded guilty to a count of third degree murder was set to be sentenced on Thursday, but his sentencing was continued after he claimed he was coerced by his trial attorney into the guilty plea. We\'ll also tell you about a local Lego camp and theater students learning how to fight on stage.", "US English Female"); } }; </script> <input class="fontadjust" type = "button" value = "A" id = "normal"/> <input class="fontadjustlarger" type = "button" value = "A" id = "larger"/> <input class="fontadjustlargest" type = "button" value = "A" id = "largest"/> </div> <div class="loginPrompt" style="font-weight:700; font-size:20px; border-bottom:1px solid #000000;"> Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.<br> <b><a style="color:#c00c00;" href="https://www.timesleader.com/subscribe" title="Subscribe to the Times Leader">Click here to subscribe today</a></b> or <b><a href="https://www.timesleader.com/log-in-to-the-times-leader" style="color:#c00c00;">Login</a></b>. </div> <article id="content"> <p>Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update: A man who pleaded guilty to a count of third degree murder was set to be sentenced on Thursday, but his sentencing was continued after he claimed he was coerced by his trial attorney into the guilty plea. We’ll also tell you about a local Lego camp and theater students learning how to fight on stage.</p> <div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-content_bottom tdi_2_199 td_block_template_1"> <style> /* custom css */ .tdi_2_199.td-a-rec{ text-align: center; }.tdi_2_199 .td-element-style{ z-index: -1; }.tdi_2_199.td-a-rec-img{ text-align: left; }.tdi_2_199.td-a-rec-img img{ margin: 0 auto 0 0; }@media (max-width: 767px) { .tdi_2_199.td-a-rec-img { text-align: center; } } </style><hr /> <!-- Avant Publications; TVX InContent --> <div style="min-width: 300px;width: 100%"> <div id="ahm-vidya-2" style="display: inline-block; vertical-align: top;width: calc( 100% - 310px ); min-width: 300px;"></div> <div style="display: inline-block; margin: 0 5px 0 0;"><div style="vertical-align: top;width: 300px; min-height: 50px;" id="_snup-tvx-ldgr1"></div></div> </div> </div> </article> <script> var content = document.getElementById("content"); var normalButton = document.getElementById("normal"); var largerButton = document.getElementById("larger"); var largestButton = document.getElementById("largest"); normalButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "15px"; } largerButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "20px"; } largestButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "30px"; } </script> </div> <footer> <div class="td-post-source-tags"> </div> <div class="td-post-sharing-bottom"><div class="td-post-sharing-classic"><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.timesleader.com/news/1504705/times-leader-p-m-update-7-29-21&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:auto; height:21px; background-color:transparent;">