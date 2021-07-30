Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — A surveillance camera recorded occupants of a white Nissan discharge multiple rounds from a firearm on Brown Street late Thursday night, city police said.
Police said there were no injuries.
Officers responded to the first block of Brown Street on a report of multiple shots fired from a vehicle at 10:44 p.m.
Footage from a security camera showed occupants in a white Nissan discharge multiple rounds, then drove further on Brown Street and fired an additional round, police said.
Police said a residence was struck by a bullet and several shell casings were recovered.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
By Ed Lewis