WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 26 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths and the state reported more than 1,000 new cases for the second straight day. The county death count remains at 830.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,415 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,714 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,068 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 1,110 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,224,500.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16–July 22 stood at 2.8%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.