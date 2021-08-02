🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County has received 11 applications for the Children and Youth director position vacated by Joanne Van Saun, the administration said.

Applications were due Thursday. No timetable has been set for reviewing the submissions and selecting a new director.

County Human Services Program Director John Alunni is serving as acting Children and Youth administrator until a new director is hired.

Van Saun resigned last month around the time she was charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction in child abuse cases for allegedly directing employees in May 2017 to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect without investigating them. Van Saun had been overseeing the agency since March 2016.

The position was advertised at a salary range of $70,000 to $83,000.

The county has retained Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP to complete an internal investigation of the agency.

Manager search

County council is scheduled to hold a virtual session at 5 p.m. Thursday to interview eight remaining citizens interested in serving on the volunteer manager search committee required by the county’s home rule charter.

Instructions to attend the virtual session will be posted under council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

Council plans to vote Aug. 10 on the number of committee members and make appointment. Ten applicants previously interviewed remain under consideration.

The committee must independently seek, screen and recommend qualified applicants to council, which then interviews finalists and makes a selection that must be approved by seven of 11 council members.

Arts board

Council also is set to vote Aug. 10 on a request to form a county Arts Advisory Board with five to seven citizen members appointed by council.

The board would “advise, encourage, stimulate and pursue the advancement of the arts” across the county, the agenda said.

Hazleton land bank

At the urging of county Councilman Harry Haas, a council majority voted last week to remove from the agenda Hazleton’s request related to its new blight-attacking land bank.

Authorized by 2012 state legislation, land banks take possession of rundown parcels and attempt to get them back into productive hands.

The city asked the county to forgive current and delinquent county real estate taxes on land bank acquisitions and forego county taxes for five years on any property transferred to a new owner. The real estate taxes paid by the new owner for five years would then go to the land bank to help recoup its expenses and make it self sustaining, officials said.

City Mayor Jeff Cusat said he would be amenable to a 2015 arrangement council previously approved with the Pittston-area North East Pennsylvania Land Bank Authority in which the county agreed to turn over half the county’s share of real estate tax revenue for five years on any properties that land bank transferred to new owners.

Haas said he supports blight reduction initiatives but believes there are “not enough details ironed out” in Hazleton’s plan to vote at this time.

New position

Council unanimously voted last week to create an administrative assistant position to assist council clerk Sharon Lawrence.

Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck proposed the position, saying the duties and responsibilities of the council clerk have increased significantly since the start of home rule in 2012.

The annual salary of the administrative assistant will be $30,000. The position will be publicly advertised.

Planning Commission

Council appointed two citizens to the county Planning Commission last week: Cinda Hartman and Carl Naessig.