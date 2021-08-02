🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police said a man suffered a gunshot wound in a drive-by shooting on Alexander Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area at about 3:39 a.m. for shots fired and encountered several people fleeing on foot and in vehicles.

Twelve spent shell casings were recovered in the area and two vehicles had bullet holes, police said.

While officers were at the scene, a man showed up at a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim reported he was leaving a party when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and two men opened fire.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

By Ed Lewis