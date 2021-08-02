🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 26 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths and the state reported 913 new cases. The county death count remains at 830.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,502 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,748 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,121 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Monday confirmed there were 913 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,227,519.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16–July 22 stood at 2.6%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.