WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 34 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death and the state reported 1,442 new cases. The county death count is at 831.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,536 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,768 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,161 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 1,442 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,228,961.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23–July 29 stood at 3.9% — up from 2.6% the prior week.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.