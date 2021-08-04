Hearing set in case against stabbing suspect Shaw

WILKES-BARRE — Alleged evidence recovered without a search warrant in New Jersey related to a Wilkes-Barre Township homicide case will once again be argued by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough scheduled a suppression hearing Oct. 14 in the case against Anthony Shaw, 45, of East Orange, N.J.

Shaw is charged with an open count of criminal homicide in the fatal stabbing of Cindy Lou Ashton, 39, whose body was found inside her Nicholson Street residence by township police conducting a welfare check on May 1, 2018.

Shaw’s trial has been delayed for nearly two years due to appeals in state appellate courts regarding alleged evidence discovered inside his apartment and vehicle by East Orange police on May 3, 2018.

East Orange police entered Shaw’s apartment with the assistance of the apartment building’s manager during a welfare check. Once inside, prosecutors said three bloody knives and a multiple-page handwritten letter in a notebook were found.

Receipts of items purchased allegedly by Shaw at the now defunct Kmart store near Ashton’s residence were found inside his vehicle.

Shaw was found with self-inflicted slash wounds. While he was a patient at a hospital in New Jersey, he gave an interview with investigators from Luzerne County and state police.

After a suppression hearing held in June 2019, Vough barred prosecutors from using the alleged evidence from Shaw’s apartment because East Orange police entered the apartment without a search warrant.

Vough’s ruling resulted in the first appeal, filed by prosecutors with the state Superior Court in August 2019.

Superior Court in September 2020 ruled in favor of Vough that alleged evidence was discovered without a search warrant, but sent the case back to Vough for a suppression hearing to determine if investigators would have found the evidence during the ongoing investigation, called the inevitable discovery doctrine.

A day after Shaw was found with slash wounds, county Chief Det. Michael Dessoye on May 4, 2018, contacted East Orange police to inquire about Shaw.

After the Superior Court issued its ruling, Shaw’s attorneys, David V. Lampman II and Jessica Miraglia, filed a petition with the state Supreme Court to review the case.

The Supreme Court in April denied to review Shaw’s case, which opened the door for the suppression hearing in October.

Assistant district attorneys Brian Coleman, Jill Sosnoski and Daniel Marsh are prosecuting.

Shaw remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.