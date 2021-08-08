🔊 Listen to this

This fall, Patrick Kernan will follow in the footsteps of greatness.

When Paint Pittston Pink returns to the streets of the Tomato Capital after its 2020 coronavirus hiatus, Times Leader reporter Kernan will represent the paper Oct. 2 at the Gentlemen’s Dash, in which a group of men slip into pink high heels and try not to stumble as they run 40 yards along Main Street in support of cancer research.

For Kernan, ambulating in spiky heels is a challenge he’s never tackled before.

“Not even once, so I am a little bit worried about that,” he said with a laugh. “I suppose I should probably practice, because I haven’t even walked in them before, and now they’re going to expect me to run. If anyone reading this has any tips on how to not roll my ankle, please e-mail me.”

The Times Leader was most recently represented by former Publisher Mike Murray in 2019 and Major Accounts Executive and Digital Strategist Mike McGinley in 2018.

“To be fair, I kind of always wanted to do it,” Kernan added. “There’s an important and tangible benefit from this, but let’s be honest, it’s also a lot of goofy fun. I’m excited to do this.”

Paint Pittston Pink is an all-volunteer 501c3 organization whose mission is to bring the community together to support a cure for all cancers through research and clinical trials. It was founded by Barbara Sciandra and Qiana Lehman following Sciandra’s victory over breast cancer in 2013.

“While I don’t know anybody who has been specifically affected by breast cancer, obviously everybody knows tons of people who have been affected by some form of cancer,” Kernan said. “It’s something that I feel strongly about.”

PPP starts in September and concludes early in October — Breast Cancer Awareness month — with a range of events from designer purse bingo to celebrity bartending to the 5K Race and the Gentlemen’s Dash. For a full list of events, visit https://www.facebook.com/Paint-Pittston-Pink-648017065293176.

The dash has become the biggest fundraiser, topping $80,000 in donations in 2019. Before a heel even touches the pavement, the men spend months in competition raising money for the race through sponsorships.

In addition to Kernan, this year’s participants are: Chris Barnic, Chris Bohinski, Tom Campenni, Danny DePhillips, Eric Gasper, Joseph Karp, Sean McKeag, Nick Morreale, Jeff Piazza, Austin Sinclair, Matt Vough, and Thomas Wysokinski Jr.

According to the official race page, the men already have raised over $18,000.

Kernan’s fundraising page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/patkernan. Fundraising activities in support of his run will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Obviously it’s a friendly competition,” Kernan said. “I would like it if we raise the most money, but at the end of the day it all goes to the same place, and the winner is cancer research.”