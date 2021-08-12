🔊 Listen to this

A thoughtful gift for his mother helped lead Dustin Galli to take home $1,000 in the TL Cares giveaway program.

Unlike many of the winners in the contest so far, our week 12 winner is relatively young and a relatively new subscriber: Dustin, 30, has only been receiving the Times Leader since May.

“My mom always made me go for a paper Sunday morning. So instead of me going, I decided to surprise her and subscribe,” the Mountain Top native said.

“I like the (advertising) fliers, the sports. She is big on fliers too, for sales, and the obituaries,” Dustin said of what he and his mother enjoy about the paper.

Last week, though, he received an unexpected call from the newspaper, as Times Leader Vice President Kerry Miscavage reached out to let Dustin know he had been selected to receive $1,000 as part of the 26-week TL Cares program.

“I thought it was a prank phone call and I was about to hang up, but she told me not to,” Dustin said. “I was very surprised, and I am glad this is something that happened.”

Dustin is the father of two children, Emma, 6, and Cole, 4. He runs part of a concrete company, Centre Concrete Northeast, which has several plants in Northeastern Pennsylvania and serves a wide range of projects.

A smiling Dustin came to the paper after work earlier this week to collect his check from Times Leader Controller Marc Couchot.

“We were planning a trip to Disney in January, so this helps out a lot,” he said.

As part of the program, weekly winners also have the opportunity to designate a nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader. Dustin chose Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, in Dallas.

“I love animals, absolutely,” said Dustin, who has a dog. He said he also wanted to support Blue Chip because he knows they rely heavily on donations and volunteers.

Marge Bart, president and founder of Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge, accepted the donation on behalf of the nonprofit earlier that day.

Bart said Blue Chip adopts out 600 dogs, 60 cats and 30 rabbits each year. She was “thrilled” to receive the second donation, adding that it came at time when it was badly needed due to a recent Parvo outbreak that left them with a $20,000 vet bill.

This was Blue Chip’s second donation from the TL Cares program; they previously received $1,000 at the request of the first TL Cares winner, Marianne Bump, in May.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice, as Dustin, Marianne and others have done.

On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky award winner to receive $25,000. For more information on the TL Cares program, go to timesleader.com/enter.