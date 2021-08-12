🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — As COVID-19 continues to surge in Luzerne County and through much of the state, Luzerne County Community College has reinstated a face mask mandate, requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate went into effect Thursday, Aug. 12, and applies at the main campus in Nanticoke and at all College centers.

“”In accordance with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, I am strongly recommending that the members of our Trailblazer Community including all faculty, staff, and students who are eligible to be vaccinated should do so, in order to help protect ourselves, our students, and our colleagues,” President Thomas Leary said in a media release. “College officials will continue to consider all recommendations and guidelines from the appropriate health and governmental agencies and will follow all state and federal mandates for higher education institutions.”

Fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 30 at all locations except the Wilkes-Barre Center, which begins Monday, Sept. 13.