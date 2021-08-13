🔊 Listen to this

Trees outside of Greater Nanticoke Area High School were felled, leaving the stumps seen here, because they were deemed too large, too close to the building and too obstructive of security cameras.

NANTICOKE — Greater Nanticoke Area school district students and staff in grade K-8 will be required to wear face masks at the start of the school year, thanks to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County, Superintendent Ron Grevera announced at the start of Thursday’s regular monthly School Board meeting.

Higher grades will have the option to wear masks, but will be encouraged to do so. Masks will be required for all grades on a school bus.

After the meeting, Grevera said the younger students had no problems wearing masks last year, and that the hope is vaccines for younger children will be approved soon, allowing them to get the protection that could allow masks to become optional.

Grevera also said the district’s efforts to get students who had enrolled in outside cyber charter schools to return to the district is beginning to pay off, with at least 40 students coming back to the district so far, with an expectation that the final number could rise above 50 by the time school starts. Most years the district has had about 80 students in outside charters, but last year the number jumped to about 170.

During the voting session, the board:

• Authorized JHA Companies to perform additional hydrologic and hydraulicc drainage studies at the football stadium at a cost of $3,600. Grevera said it’s part of stadium upgrades being paid for with a state grant. While there is no immediate drainage problem, a substantial amount of storm water flows through pipes towards the stadium and the move is intended to make sure the system in place is adequate to avoid potential problems.

• Accepted the quote from McGraw Hill to continue the Wonders Reading Series for eight years, at a cost of $272,465.

• Appointed Zachary Cardone and Wesley Ravert as elementary school teachers. Board Member Mark Cardone abstained from the vote for his son without comment.

• Announced that several trees had been downed outside the high school — stumps were visible through the window behind board President Tony Prushinski during the meeting — because they had grown too high, too close to the building, and too obstructive of security camera views.

• Voted yet again to ask Board Member Matthew Landmesser to resign. Landmesser has missed every meeting this year except in January, following invasion of privacy charges with the legal outcome still pending. The vote has become almost a ritual at board meetings, in large part because solicitor Vito Deluca has said that, while the board technically has the legal right to remove Landmesser for missing two consecutive meetings, the legal details make that a dicey proposition.

Prushinski again opted to comment on Landmesser’s chronic absences, both during attendance roll call and again when the resolution seeking his resignation was approved. After the 8-0 vote, Prushinski pointedly announced each month Landmesser has been absent: “February. March. April. May. June. July. August.” He offered no comment on the litany.