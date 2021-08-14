🔊 Listen to this

The 2021 Kielbasa Prince and Princess are: Prince Noah Bolesta, age 7, and Princess Skyler Riscart, age 8. They will be featured at the festival and in the annual parade.

Main Street in Plymouth was getting busy Friday at the opening of the 17th annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival.

There are lots of prizes to be won at the 17th annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival, which continues today.

Tarnowski’s Kielbasa of Nanticoke is back for another year at the 17thy annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival.

PLYMOUTH — Fearn Martinez and her shih tzu Yorkie, Sadie, were about to enjoy some kielbasa at — where else? — the 17th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival on Friday.

“We love kielbasa,” Martinez said, as Sadie, better known as a “shorkie,” waited for her lunch. “This is our third year here and we will be back later tonight and tomorrow.”

Martinez was ordering at Cibo Food Truck, where her daughter, Alyssa Hart, works.

“Their food is great,” Martinez said, and Sadie obviously agreed.

Terry Womelsdorf, chairman of Plymouth Alive, said 71 vendors lined Main Street, offering all types of food, crafts and more and the live music was underway in the center of town. Womelsdorf welcomed all the event’s sponsors, vendors and patrons to the two-day event.

“Our vendors came back after a year off,” Womelsdorf said. “We must be dong something right here.”

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“What’s really important is that the people we have continuously contributed to in town, we will be able to make monetary donations again,” Womelsdorf said. “There are so many great organizations and programs that we support, and the Kielbasa Festival makes that happen.”

Since its inception, the Kielbasa Festival has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars that Plymouth Alive has donated to the town’s organizations and programs.

Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin said Plymouth Alive and the Kielbasa Festival have the complete support of his office and the members of Borough Council.

“It’s a beautiful day for the start of the Kielbasa Festival,” Coughlin said. “We’ve had a good crowd since we opened up and I’m sure many more will be here tonight and all day and night tomorrow.”

The mayor encouraged people to attend the festival for its food, crafts, music and fun.

“Everybody looks forward to the Kielbasa Festival and we support it 100%,” Coughlin said. “We invite everyone to come to town, enjoy the festival and support the vendors and businesses. The festival is always a good time and we look forward to it once again. Every year we have a great crowd and everybody has fun. And the food is great and there are plenty of other vendors for people to patronize, along with our downtown businesses.”

Long lines were seen at many vendors, like Bosak’s Tarnowski’s, Mee So Corny, Yogi’s Potato Pancakes, and many of the food trucks along Main Street. Al Bostic of Country Pride Food was offering 17 unique cheeses and two meat-on-a-stick treats.

“We love it here,” Bostic said. “This is a great festival.”

Rich Line, a native of Plymouth who now lives in King of Prussia, said he was attending his 17th Kielbasa Festival — which means he’s been at every one.

“This festival does so much for the community,” Line said. “I’ve been to every one and I have seen it grow every year. It offers a really nice walk up and down Main Street.”

Annual parade

The annual parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Parade participants are to stage at 10 a.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot on West Main Street.

Womelsdorf said, “The theme this year is ‘Thank You First Responders.’”

Earl Cunningham, a member of borough council and a longtime volunteer with the Elm Hill No. 3 Fire Co., is chairing the parade committee.

“We want to thank all the first responders — EMT’s, firemen, police officers, municipal workers, health care workers — who worked so hard throughout the pandemic,” Cunningham said. “They deserve to be honored.”

Womelsdorf said the Grand Marshal for the parade will be Ray “UPS Ray” Rondinella, who is known throughout town for making deliveries to homes and businesses.

“Everybody in town knows him,” said Jaynan Temerantz, vice chairperson. “He was always around throughout the pandemic, delivering to everybody. He’s a very friendly guy and he does a great job.”

Kielbasa Competition

Womelsdorf and Temerantz also announced that the annual Kielbasa Competition will now be a People’s Choice event. Instead of a crowd gathering at an indoor venue, Kielbasa Festival attendees will be able to vote for their favorite kielbasa.

Womelsdorf said the winners will be announced from the bandshell. Ballots must be dropped off by 4 p.m. on Saturday. The People’s Choice awards will be given to the best fresh and best smoked kielbasas.

Prince and Princess

The 2021 Kielbasa Prince and Princess are:

Prince is Noah Bolesta, age 7, and Princess is Skyler Riscart, age 8.

They will be featured at the festival and in the annual parade.