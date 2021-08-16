🔊 Listen to this

Approximately 250 tax-delinquent Luzerne County properties were put into the hands of new owners last week through two separate actions.

In the first, a county council majority approved the sale of 92 properties from the repository — a pool of parcels that had not attracted bidders in prior popular back-tax auctions.

The remaining 159 properties were snatched up by bidders in Thursday’s “free and clear” auction, a final-stage sale in which liens and delinquent taxes are forgiven unless bidding competition drives up the purchase price to cover some or all of that debt.

Repository parcels are available for purchase at any time. Sales are encouraged because the county has amassed approximately 1,000 repository properties in limbo, with no active owner to maintain and pay taxes on them.

Some council members wanted to hold off on selling 15 of the repository properties because the county can’t fully vet the limited liability corporation buyers not required to identify their stakeholders.

A majority ultimately voted to proceed with all repository sales in the batch, saying most of the buyers have been waiting a lengthy time for approval and that the county could be on shaky legal ground changing procedures midstream.

However, the protocols for purchasing tax-delinquent properties will be changing regardless under a new law formally taking effect later this month, Hazleton resident Mark Rabo informed council.

The state’s new amendment of the Real Estate Tax Law requires non-individual repository bidders to provide an affidavit disclosing the name, business address and phone number of all officers, it said. For limited liability companies, that same information must be furnished for all members, managers and other people with an ownership interest or right in the limited liability company.

These affidavits must state the prospective buyer is not delinquent in paying real estate taxes, has no municipal utility bills unpaid for more than one year in the state and has not been involved in housing code violations during the prior three years.

Similar disclosures and affidavits will be required for tax auction bidders through in-person registration applications that must be submitted at least 10 days before an auction, it said. The county will be required to provide a list of completed bidder applications to all municipalities before auctions.

State Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon County, a prime sponsor of the legislation, said he discovered the need for the legislation speaking to residents and municipal officials suffering from an increasing number of LLCs buying tax-delinquent properties “dirt cheap” and sight-unseen and then failing to repair them.

Municipalities are forced to waste money and resources fruitlessly attempting to enforce code violations on these ghost entities with a post office box in another state, and years of delinquency must pass until these properties can be brought to auction again, Heffley said. The blight also lowers the value of adjacent properties.

The state’s bi-partisan House and Senate blight task force embraced the legislative changes, he said.

“We heard from many parts of the state facing this problem,” Heffley said of questionable delinquent tax property buyers. “This should go a long way in addressing blight in communities throughout Pennsylvania.”

Sean Shamany, head of Luzerne County tax claim overseer Elite Revenue Solutions LLC, said his company’s legal counsel is in the process of updating its protocols to comply with the new legislation in upcoming tax auctions and repository purchases.

Shamany expressed support for the legislative changes.

“The most important thing is that bidders will have to register separately for each new sale. There are no more blanket registrations for the entire year,” Shamany said.

In Thursday’s free-and-clear sale, bidders paid nearly $2.03 million, including transfer tax, to purchase the 159 parcels.

Another 51 properties did not sell. These parcels will be added to the repository.

The next tax sale is a first-stage “upset” auction on Sept. 23, when buyers must pay all back real estate taxes and accept responsibility for any outstanding mortgages and liens.

Information on tax auctions and repository properties available for purchase is posted at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.