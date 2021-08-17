🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police are investigating a robbery at the Sunoco Fast Lane service station on Sans Souci Parkway.

Police said victims reported a man brandished a knife and demanded money. He fled with an undetermined amount of cash in an unknown direction.

The robbery was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday, police said.

Pictures of the suspect were posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.