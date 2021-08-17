🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 837.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,095 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,047 cases and 487 deaths; Monroe County has 15,595 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 2,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,253,992.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6–Aug. 12, stood at 6%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.