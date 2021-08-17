🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — Borough police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole the purse of an elderly woman while she was shopping at Price Chopper, taking the victim’s cell phone, house keys, car keys and wallet in the process.

Wyoming Borough Police Chief Christopher Mercavitch posted a surveillance photo of the suspect to the borough’s Facebook page on Tuesday evening, along with a description of the incident.

According to Mercavitch, the victim, an 80-year-old woman, entered the Price Chopper on Wyoming Avenue at an unspecified time, with the suspect following behind her.

While the victim was looking at one of the store’s shelves, the suspect took the victim’s purse out of her shopping cart and left the store.

A short time later, the suspect went to a nearby Turkey Hill and purchased two $100 gift cards, “draining the elderly woman’s bank account” according to Mercavitch.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect captured on surveillance footage is asked to contact 570-693-2650, Ext. 2.

— Staff Report