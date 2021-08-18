🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The beneficiary of this week’s TL Cares donation was the Prescription Assistance Fund, which is organized by Medical Oncology Associates of Wyoming Valley.

According to Nicole Fath, office manager for MOAWV, the Prescription Assistance Fund is an important part of helping the organization’s patients afford treatment, as Medical Oncology Associates deals mainly with cancer patients.

“Everything is costly for our patients,” she said. “There’s nothing cheap that comes with our territory.”

Worse still, Fath says many of the organization’s patients end up losing their jobs due to their illness, further compounding a stressful financial situation.

As such, the Prescription Assistance Fund was founded in 2001, according to its web page, in order to assist cancer patients to receive the financial help they need to cover the costs of prescriptions.

Since then, though, Fath said the scope of the fund has broadened.

“We step in however we can, really,” she said, adding that the fund covers everything from patient transportation to buying grocery store gift cards for patients who need them.

“Donations like this are huge,” she said.

The Prescription Assistance Fund received $1,000 after it was selected by TL Cares winner Michele deLeur in honor of her late husband Nick, who benefited from MOAWV.

About MOAWV Prescription Assistance Fund

Location: 382 Pierce St., Kingston

Years in operation: Providing oncology and hematology care since 1977, with the fund being started in 2001.

Mission: “To provide exceptional, innovative, and compassionate hematologic and oncologic care to residents of northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond; to offer cutting-edge clinical trials locally to our patients; to support and encourage our patients and their families in navigating diagnosis, treatment, and recovery; to provide psychosocial support to our patients and their families; to foster a sense of community among cancer patients; and to provide educational opportunities and materials, and wellness programs for our patients and their families,” according to its website.

To donate: Cash or check donations, either through the mail or in person.