LEHMAN TWP. — Township police Thursday charged Jeffrey Richard Caviston, 43, on allegations he fondled a child in 2014.

Caviston, of Layton Road, South Abington Township, was arraigned by District Judge Brian James Tupper in Kingston Township on two counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Caviston was charged after police received information Aug. 5 that he fondled a girl who slept over his house when he lived on Clearview Road in Lehman in 2014, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl claimed she was sleeping and awakened with Caviston molesting her, the complaint says.

The girl’s mother estimated the alleged incident happened when the school year began in 2014 because her daughter did not want to go to school, the complaint adds. After the alleged incident, Caviston acted like nothing happened.

Police said the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 9.

— Ed Lewis