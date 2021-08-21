🔊 Listen to this

Thursday and Friday reported 74 and 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County respectively, the highest the single day totals have been since May 12.

Of the 41 ZIP codes all or partially inside Luzerne County that are tracked by the Times Leader, the Bloomsburg code of 17815 reported by far the highest increase from Aug. 13 through Friday, 38 cases. But that code stretches almost entirely through Columbia County, with only a small part jutting into Luzerne County’s Southwest corner, so the majority of those cases are almost certainly from across the county border.

The highest total for codes entirely in Luzerne County was Kingston’s 18704, with 25 new cases. Wilkes-Barre’s 18702 was next highest with 24, while Hazleton’s 18201 was close behind with 23. Those three codes have sat at or near the top since the state started releasing code-level data.

No other code among those tracked got out of teens in total new cases, though Mountain Top’s 18707 came close with 19. All told, 11 codes had 10 to 19 cases. Of the remaining codes, 22 reported single-digit increases, while five reported no new cases.