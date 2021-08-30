🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s new 911 radio communication upgrade won’t go live until the second quarter of 2022 at the earliest, according to a project update recently provided to county council.

Largely due to COVID-19 delays, construction-related work is not expected to be completed until the end of next month, it said.

That means there won’t be enough time this year to install and test radio and microwave equipment during full foliage, it said.

The county does not want to rush radio signal coverage testing required before final acceptance of the work, it said.

Motorola Solutions Inc. was awarded the radio system contract. Other companies were retained through a public procurement process to construct and upgrade towers, furnish and install a licensed microwave system and perform other work.

The $22.5 million project will add emergency communication towers and new microwave dishes and antennas to improve radio coverage that is spotty or nonexistent in some parts of the 980-square mile, largely mountainous county, officials have said.

Emergency responders will swap analog radios for digital ones to exchange messages — including 3,500 mobile and portable radios the county purchased for police, fire and emergency medical service agencies at a cost of more than $8 million, officials have said.

The county plans to schedule multiple Zoom meetings in September to present agencies with the latest radio project status and schedule. It also is working with Motorola to develop a training course for mobile and portable radios.

Details about the project are posted at www.LuzerneP25.org.

Toll outrage

County acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council she is working with business leaders to “storm Harrisburg” and “do whatever we can” to stop state tolls on Interstate 80 bridges over the Lehigh River near White Haven and the Nescopeck Creek.

Luzerne is the only county with two tolls proposed, and both will negatively impact residents and businesses in the county’s southern half, she said.

The toll in the White Haven area is “particularly offensive” because it will “change the face” of the borough with increased traffic, including trucks, by motorists seeking detours to avoid the toll, she said.

White Haven is a “quaint community” working to promote its trails and location in the Poconos, she said.

Councilman Harry Haas said he shared the county’s displeasure with the plans at a recent County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania meeting.

”I haven’t talked to a single person in Luzerne County that thinks that is a good idea,” he said of the tolls.

The tolls will raise enough revenue to completely fix both bridges after several years, Crocamo said. After that, revenue from the Nescopeck Creek bridge toll will fund road and bridge projects in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, but, as it now stands, revenue from the Lehigh River bridge would go entirely to road and bridge repairs in Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties, she said.

Election consultant

The Elections Group will start its work assisting with the county’s November general election on Wednesday, Crocamo said.

Crocamo said the administration is performing a final review of the $70,000 consultant agreement, and she expects to sign it early this week.

She said she does not require county council or election board approval for the contract because budgeted funds are available. Outside expertise is needed to improve elections and assist the county election bureau, which is “grossly understaffed,” she said.

Instead of voting to accept or reject the consultant contract, the election board voted last week to commit to cooperate with The Elections Group as long as the board believes it is improving county election processes.

Some council members have offered mixed opinions on Crocamo’s decision to hire a consultant, ranging from praise to strong criticism.