Still reeling from criminal charges against the former director, Luzerne County’s Children and Youth agency is being downgraded to a provisional state license.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced the state licensing decision Monday morning, saying she was notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

“We will review the proposed plan of correction, and we anticipate fully continuing to cooperate with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services in order to meet all our obligations to serve children and families in Luzerne County,” Crocamo said.

The county terminated former agency director Joanne Van Saun on July 1, around the time she was charged with endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction in child abuse cases for allegedly directing employees in May 2017 to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect without investigating them. Van Saun had been overseeing the agency since March 2016.

This isn’t the first time the state Department of Human Services has reduced the county agency’s license from full to provisional.

The state imposed a downgrade in September 2015 after a review stemming from the death of a child and other inspections that found “some serious concerns regarding agency practice as well as regulatory violations.” Based on continued noncompliance with regulations and a corrective plan, the state renewed the downgraded license status two more times.

In April 2017, county officials held a press conference announcing the state had restored the license to full status. A lot had been at stake because the state allows up to four consecutive provisional certificates before the state assumes management of an agency. The county even retained an outside consultant to help the county regain a full license at that time.

Due to the recent charges against Van Saun, the state human services had disclosed it is “deeply concerned” and investigating to “understand the scope of these alleged failings.”

”If the investigation determines that enforcement action is necessary to protect children in Luzerne County and correct any deficiencies within the county’s child welfare system, the Department of Human Services will take any and all appropriate steps to do so,” a department spokesperson has said.

The county has retained Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP to complete a still-ongoing internal investigation of the agency to determine if there is any evidence of possible wrongdoing.

Crocamo recently told council Troutman Pepper’s review already has prompted her to place three management-level employees on administrative leave, without pay, pending further investigation. She did not elaborate or identify the workers.

County Human Services Program Director John Alunni is serving as acting Children and Youth administrator until a new director is hired.