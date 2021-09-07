🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Election Board argues county council and the district attorney don’t have authority or standing to file litigation over the board’s placement of the DA race on the November ballot, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The five-citizen volunteer board is asking a judge to dismiss the litigation.

County council and DA Sam Sanguedolce filed the litigation against the board last month, asserting the race should not be on the ballot until 2023 with an elected term of four years.

There are conflicting interpretations on what must happen now that Sanguedolce is filling the seat vacated by prior DA Stefanie Salavantis.

An election board majority concluded new state legislation requires the seat to be on the ballot this November. Three board members also recently voted to make the term two years instead of four.

According to the board’s Tuesday filing by Attorney Joseph M. Cosgrove, of Selingo Guagliardo LLC:

Under the county’s home rule charter, council is the legislative branch with no executive authority.

The only ability council has regarding litigation is to approve the recommendations of the county manager heading the executive branch to either initiate or end litigation in the name of the county. The county manager never recommended initiating this case.

The charter further gives the election board authority to conduct elections in the county, “with no such power whatsoever bestowed upon council.”

Council “is not now, and will neither be aggrieved nor impacted adversely in the least by the actions of the board of which it complains,” it said.

“In light of this, council has no right to the relief it requests.”

Relating to Sanguedolce, the filing said Sanguedolce may have a personal interest in whether an election for that office is held in November 2021 but is pursuing the legal action in his official capacity as DA, not in his personal capacity.

It maintains state law and the charter ensure someone elected, appointed or acting will always head the DA’s Office.

“Since there is thus never an absence in leadership, the Office of District Attorney of this county has no interest in whether an election is held in November 2021 to fill that office,” it said.

Council hired Stevens & Lee to file its litigation. Sanguedolce retained Philadelphia-based Kleinbard LLC and is named as a plaintiff because he is the current office holder, the litigation said.

Check back for updates and see Wednesday’s paper for more on this story.