Olivia McInnis, whose father, a member of the New York Police Department, responded to the 9/11 attacks, listens during a discussion at Misericordia University.

‘I didn’t even know a plane had crashed here in Pennsylvania until this class,’ Misericordia University student Brooklyn Johns said of the 9/11 attacks.

Megan Gallagher, front, and Erica Rey, both freshmen at Wilkes University, discuss what they’ve learned about the September 11 attacks in their ‘Resiliency: What 9/11 taught us’ class.

History associate professor and department chair Christopher Stevens has been teaching about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks since 2003. And he’s noticed something distinctly generational.

“Then I didn’t have to give much background,” the Misericordia University Government, Law and National Security Program director said after a 75-minute class on intelligence and national security Thursday. “The students were 18 to 20 years old, had lived through it, and had a lot of that information already. And they were more likely to know someone who was involved in it.”

But now he teaches people who weren’t even born when the attacks occurred, which has meant “I have to give a lot of background, almost as much as I give when talking about Pearl Harbor.”

It’s not a coincidence, as made explicitly clear by a group of Wilkes University freshmen students just finishing a session of their “Resiliency: What 9/11 taught us” class with adjunct instructor Dawn Zera. Fresh out of high school, not one of them could recall more than brief mentions in their K-12 years of the worst terrorist attack on American Soil in the nation’s history.

“I didn’t even know a plane had crashed here in Pennsylvania until this class,” Brooklyn Johns admitted. Even when exposed to news footage about the attack, the images always showed jets hitting the World Trade Center towers in New York, or of the towers smouldering as people jumped to their death in heart-wrenching desperation. The aircraft that passengers heroically commandeered from the hijackers and crashed into a remote field in Somerset County? There were no news cameras watching, no endless reruns of the crash footage looping through the 24-hour news cycle.

“In high school, we focused on honoring the victims of 9/11 for a day,” Erica Rey recalled.

“We’d dedicate a 40-minute period to it, and the next day we were back to the Civil War,” Olivia McInnis said.

That’s not surprising. Many states, including Pennsylvania, have dense curriculum standards that require teachers to cover a lot of ground in history and civics, something local teachers have lamented over the years because it sacrifices depth for breadth.

In McInnis’s case, the scant time spent on 9/11 was perhaps remarkable for two reasons: She’s from New York, and her father is a member of the NYPD who responded to the emergency 20 years ago.

Even with that personal connection, the attack before she was born remained distant much of her life. He didn’t talk about it much, she said, until she turned 18. Then he took her to where he was at the time, “just 30 yards from the South Tower, very close to dying.” And if he had died, “I wouldn’t be here.”

“It was very somber.”

Johns also discovered, after the fact, she had been closer to one of the victims than she realized, in a way.

“My neighbor’s grandmother was on Flight 11,” she said of the plane that crashed into the north tower. “I didn’t know her, I wasn’t born. But it was a big thing in our neighborhood.”

And if the impact of the attacks didn’t seem as immediate to them as to their parents, the importance may be fading further with those younger. Johns noted she watched a documentary on 9/11 with her 19-year-old brother, who saw the plane hit the building and asked “is that fake?”

“We didn’t see it, but we know it was a real terrorist attack,” she said. Yet in a world of realistic computer graphic imaging for games and films, a generation is growing up that can readily mistake the actual footage for the manufactured stuff of movies.

But it was no movie, no documentary, the students noted. People died, the world changed. An “era” was born.

“That’s why it’s so important,” Megan Gallagher said. “For us not to be taught it — ” she hesitated, but Rey finished the sentence: “It’s shameful.”

Yet the attacks had a profound effect on the country, an impact Zera’s students delve into to some extent, and that Stevens and his class plumb extensively for complex answers to important issues of American preparedness, response and focus on looming threats.

During his Thursday class, Stevens compared the surprise of 9/11 to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and asked the students to consider where the failure of intelligence was in both cases. He cited articles by authors that pointed out President Bill Clinton not only had been told of the growing threat of Al Qaida, but had been told the group harbored by the Taliban in Afghanistan were linked to two major terrorist bombings of American embassies in Africa.

What had been a regional terrorism problem became global terrorism that had taken American lives. Yet the response was one-time missile strikes on suspected targets.

Osama Bin Laden, believed the master mind of the 9/11 attacks, openly said that if “killing Americans is terrorism, then I’m a terrorist,” yet a special task force created within U.S. Intelligence on Bin Laden was often seen as a joke by other units that dismissed him as a threat, Stevens said.

Al Qaida at the time was not particularly tech savvy, he noted, using satellite and cell phones that could be easily tracked and intercepted, and often failing to encrypt emails and computer files. So the U.S. intelligence agencies gathered tremendous amounts of information. But they didn’t have the resources to wade through all of it quickly enough. That’s one of the big changes post 9/11, he added. Computers and artificial intelligence have become so powerful the mass of “signal intelligence” — phone, computer and other messages and data intercepted — is more easily deciphered and evaluated.

Turf wars among different agencies also created dangerous logjams in intelligence, he told the students, with the National Security Agency at one time dismissing warnings from the Central Intelligence Agency. And while the creation of the Department of Homeland Security was supposed to eliminate such internal battles, how well it meets that goal is a question that needs to be asked regularly.

Stevens said his class also will look into whether policy choices were made for political reasons, or even whether intelligence reports were politicized — and if that can be a good thing. He pointed to a CIA plan to go after Bin Laden by supporting enemy warlords in Afghanistan, a plan not implemented early enough to stop the attacks, yet essentially the idea used initially after the attacks.

The two classes show the wide range of lessons that can be taught regarding 9/11.

For Zera’s class, students often repeated the value of looking back to learn resilience, of how the country and the people rebounded following the attack.

For Stevens’ class, it’s very much a matter the past helping avert future threats, of whether we are letting our attention stay too focus on the terrorism threats of the Mideast and Africa, or keeping our national intelligence eyes open for what could be the next avoidable surprise.