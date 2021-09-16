🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police say a disruptive 40-year-old woman threw syringes, a bag of cocaine and spat saliva that struck an officer and hospital staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the Mohegan Sun Casino for a disorderly woman screaming about drugs and being robbed just after 4 p.m. The woman, identified as Jessica Margarum, was located in the parking lot of D’s Diner.

Margarum was screaming at officers and began throwing syringes and a bag of cocaine from her purse, police said.

Police transported Margarum to General Hospital where she spat saliva that struck an officer in the face and two hospital employees in the emergency department.

Police said Margarum, of Woodridge, N.Y., will be charged with assault, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

By Ed Lewis

[email protected]