WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a suspicious death on Willow Street this afternoon, Police Chief Joseph Coffay confirmed.
“Somebody came to the house, observed the victim in the kitchen area and called 911,” the chief said of the investigation at 123 Willow St.
The identity and gender of the victim have not been released. Check back for updates.