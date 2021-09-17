🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Pennsylvania American Water crews are continuing to work to locate the main break that is affecting customers in the Nanticoke area, company officials said this afternoon.

Customers might continue to experience low pressure or no water until the break is located and isolated.

Water tankers will be available at the following locations beginning at approximately 5 p.m.:

• Weis Market;

• Nanticoke Fire Department at 2 East Ridge St.;

• Guardian Eldercare at 147 Old Newport St.

Customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for drinking water.