🔊 Listen to this

Drugs, weapons and cash seized from a Hazle Township motel room by narcotics officer from the Hazleton City Police Department on Aug. 31. Three arrests have been made in connection with the bust.

HAZLE TWP. — Narcotics officers from Hazleton City arrested three individuals holed up in a motel room on a series of outstanding warrants and drug charges.

Michael Bodnar, 35, of Hazleton, Kialey Ann Smith, 23, of Pittsburgh and Steve Natt, 45, of West Hazleton were all taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after Bodnar and Smith led officers on a brief foot pursuit.

According to a press release posted to the Hazleton City Police Department’s Facebook page:

Bodnar had previously been wanted on three separate failure-to-appear warrants stemming from drug and theft charges; Smith was wanted by both Hazleton City and Butler Township police on drug charges as well as in Monroe County on drug paraphernalia charges.

The two were found residing in a motel room in Hazle Township.

Natt was first encountered by officers after he was pushed out of the motel room into the hallway. While detained as part of the investigation, Natt was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl, THC wax, prescription medication and related drug paraphernalia.

When detectives and officers attempted to enter the motel room, Bodnar and Smith fled out of the window into a thick wooded area outside.

After a brief pursuit, the two were apprehended. Smith was treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton after she was found with an injury to her foot while fleeing without shoes on.

During a consent search of the room, officers found 564 white glassine packets and a small baggie containing suspected fentanyl.

Officers also found approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, 161 assorted prescription pills, 15 grams of marijuana and several containers of THC wax, along with “an enormous amount” of packaging materials and other related paraphernalia.

The suspects were also found to have four cell phones, two BB gun replica handguns, numerous knives and $1,000 in U.S. currency.

Each of the three suspects were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James Dixon.

Natt was charged with a series of misdemeanors including three counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bodnar was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony offense; he was also charged with one count of flight to avoid apprehension and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

Both Smith and Bodnar were transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, according to the release.