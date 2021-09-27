🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — Dr. Young-Kul Yoo, a Hazle Township gastroenterologist, has been recognized as an approved provider by PA Top Docs in its latest list.

PA Top Docs is an exclusive healthcare resource that reviews healthcare providers (both doctors and dentists) in Pennsylvania based on merit. For providers that meet a high level of merit-based criteria they are then awarded the title of PA Top Doctor or PA Top Dentist and can be featured online at patopdocs.com. Both PA Top Docs and PA Top Dentists fall under USA Top Docs. The approval process is described at patopdocs.com/our-process/.

Dr. Yoo has been serving the Greater Hazleton Area as a board certified gastroenterologist for many years. His areas of expertise include: colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, capsule endoscopy, colon cancer screening, anemia, gastrointestinal bleeding, hemorrhoids, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heartburn and acid reflux, nausea, vomiting, bloating, celiac disease, gastrointestinal motility disorders, pancreas and bile duct disorders, liver disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and other conditions within the field of gastroenterology and hepatology.

Dr. Yoo earned his medical degree from Seoul National University College of Medicine, and completed an internal medicine residency at Wright State University as well as a gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

For more information on Dr. Yoo and his practice, visit hazletongastro.com/about-dr-young-kul-yoo/.