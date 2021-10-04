🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Promoter Edd Raineri has announced Frank Sinatra tribute artist Steven Maglio will be at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday Nov. 13.

The show — “The Sinatra Years” — is set for 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices are $30.50; $39.50; and $49.50, plus fees.

Raineri said The New York Times said this about the show: “With Steven Maglio’s smooth croon and Rat Pack swagger, listeners just might imagine they are at The Copa at The Sands in 1963.”

Raineri said Maglio has performed worldwide, from West Palm Beach to Beverly Hills; from Atlantic City to Las Vegas; from Cape Cod to Nashville; from Brazil to Ecuador to Italy.

He’s shared the stage with The Duke Ellington Orchestra; Frankie Valli; Wayne Newton; Dionne Warwick; Danny Aiello and many others. He’s appeared in movies. He’s entertained many celebrities including former President and Mrs. Donald Trump; the Kennedy family; Vic Damone; Connie Francis; Danny DeVito; William Shatner; most of the cast of “The Sopranos”, just to name a few, as well as sports figures, politicians and business moguls.

“I was born in East Harlem,” Maglio said. “Back in 1966, we moved to the Bronx and being the new kid on the block, I walked to school alone for the first few weeks. I heard Frank Sinatra singing ‘My Kind of Town’ and to pass the time on my new daily trek, I would sing to myself over and over. I decided I needed another song and began to explore the only Sinatra album we owned at the time — ‘A Man and His Music.’ This was the beginning of my addiction not only to Sinatra, but to that whole world of standard songs and singers.”