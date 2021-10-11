🔊 Listen to this

After two decades of planning and environmental remediation, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce is ready to sell the former Poseidon Pools property in Wright Township so it can be developed.

But first, the chamber said it needs Luzerne County Council to correct a discrepancy that overstates what the chamber owes the county for delinquent taxes incurred by the prior bankrupt owner.

Council is set to vote on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting.

County tax-claim records indicate the property carries $557,667 in delinquent real estate taxes, penalties and interest from 1994 through 1999.

Chamber President/CEO Wico van Genderen told council this figure is inaccurate because the chamber had a 1999 tax stay agreement with the county agreeing to pay all back real estate taxes but only 10% of the interest and penalties. In compliance with that agreement, the chamber also has been paying $10,000 per year toward the debt.

Based on this agreement, the chamber said it owes $174,937 to the county for the taxes and agreed-upon portion of interest/penalties.

The chamber’s tax-stay agreement also separately covered additional delinquent taxes owed to the township and Crestwood School District, but those two taxing bodies had accepted the chamber’s offer two years ago to receive the principal payment early without interest or penalties, van Genderen said.

County council did not act on accepting the same offer at that time, which would have equated to $132,433, he said.

Van Genderen told council during a recent work session the chamber is asking council to confirm the amount so the county can be paid.

“The intent of the resolution is more to resolve the discrepancy over taxes owed, rather than a request for forgiveness relative to the back taxes owed by Poseidon Pools,” he said.

In addition, the chamber’s sale of the property to Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services will allow the chamber to repay and close out a $925,000 county community development business loan it had obtained to help clean up the site, van Genderen said.

The chamber assumed ownership of the property in the Crestwood Industrial Park to ensure contamination was addressed after Poseidon went bankrupt, he said.

Another option would have been allowing the property to advance to a free-and-clear delinquent tax auction, when all back taxes and liens would have been forgiven, leaving all three taxing bodies with nothing, van Genderen said in a follow-up interview. The property also likely would have remained unsold and in limbo in the back-tax repository, he said.

“We wanted to be responsible. I hope they see it for what it is,” van Genderen said, referring to council.

The chamber spent more than $2 million to tear down the rundown Poseidon structure and mitigate environmental damage, including the installation of monitoring wells, he said.

This summer, the chamber resolved regulatory issues and obtained final clearance from the state Department of Environmental Protection required to proceed with the sale and new development, he said.

Due to the costs of cleaning up the site, the chamber will not realize a profit on the sale, he said.

Before Poseidon, the site had been occupied by the Eberhard Faber plant, reports said.

Mericle representatives had informed county council in 2019 it planned to invest $6 million on a project at the site. Council agreed to grant a Keystone Opportunity Zone tax break extension through 2029 for the property.

Van Genderen said the site has been unproductive for two decades, and Mericle was the only entity to express an interest. The company assisted the chamber with environmental clearance and monitoring wells, even though it does not yet own the property, he said.

“This will allow Mericle to build a $6 million project to create more jobs. It’s all very positive,” van Genderen said.

Van Genderen will retire as chamber head the end of this year and made it his mission when he was hired in 2014 to get the chamber out of the real estate business and pay down its debt.

The Poseidon property is the last large unsold tract in the chamber’s industrial parks, he said.

“To me, this is kind of closure of my legacy,” van Genderen said.

Council’s meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for an online attendance option are posted under council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.